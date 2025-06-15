Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $44.18 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

Shares of AMAT opened at $170.59 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average of $163.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

