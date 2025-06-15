2,325 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

