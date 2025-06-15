2,325 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.