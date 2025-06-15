North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after buying an additional 111,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2%

MRK stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

