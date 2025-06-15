Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Boosted by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 47.0% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HT Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $136,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 306,174 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 93,852 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $23.01 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.