Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 31,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after buying an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CVS opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

