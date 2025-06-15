RHS Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $216.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.14. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

