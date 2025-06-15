SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

