RHS Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up 2.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

