Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $4,431,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2%

ISRG opened at $512.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

