North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 142,320 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3,284.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,320 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

