D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 17,258 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $99,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

