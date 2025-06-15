Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,126,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $477.93 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $500.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.