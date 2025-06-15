Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SCHE stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

