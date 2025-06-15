D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,146,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a 200 day moving average of $205.54. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $172.20 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

