AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lifted by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,147,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,713,397,000 after buying an additional 282,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,956,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,468,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AMETEK by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,301,000 after buying an additional 2,371,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,546,000 after buying an additional 124,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,415,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,939,000 after purchasing an additional 99,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.19. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.