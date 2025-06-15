Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,523 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,051,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%

SCHM stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

