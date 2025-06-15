Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $61,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364,629 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,922,000 after acquiring an additional 636,569 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,774,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,736 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,634,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after purchasing an additional 204,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,040,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130,990 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.83 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

