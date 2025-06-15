Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVTR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $52.49.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

