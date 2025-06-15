North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $236.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.15 and a 200-day moving average of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

