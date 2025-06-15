PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Holdings Cut by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up 5.3% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned about 0.16% of PAR Technology worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 644,920 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,011,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,086,000 after buying an additional 264,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,283,000 after buying an additional 186,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,964.80. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.