Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 459 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

