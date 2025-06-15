Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

