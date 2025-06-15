ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $3,701,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of LEN stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $187.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

