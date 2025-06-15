ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Boosts Holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Transportadora de Gas del Sur accounts for about 2.2% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,493.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Santander raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.72. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.