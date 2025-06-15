Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 1,419,579 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,521,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.65 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

