ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,203,000.

Banco Macro Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $74.25 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.11). Banco Macro had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $759.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

