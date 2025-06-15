ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EHang by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $3,809,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EHang by 2,080.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Daiwa America upgraded EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EHang in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.40 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

EHang Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of EH opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

