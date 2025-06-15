ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises about 8.6% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of PDD by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of PDD opened at $100.58 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

