Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 3,525,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 548,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Hydrogen Utopia International alerts:

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.