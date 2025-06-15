Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $405.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

