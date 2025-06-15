CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.1% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.2% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

