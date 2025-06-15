MFA Wealth Services Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MFA Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,659 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.3% of MFA Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,128,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,269,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,741 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

