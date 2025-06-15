Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,168 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

