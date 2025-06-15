Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,252,000. Scratch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $72.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

