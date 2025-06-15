Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $295.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

