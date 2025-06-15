Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,646 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

