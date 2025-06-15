Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.15.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.58. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

