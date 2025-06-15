James Hambro & Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 4.7% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $113,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0%

S&P Global stock opened at $501.03 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $497.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

