Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF)'s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 102,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 64,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Graphite One Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

