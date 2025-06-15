Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $248.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.50.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock worth $133,778,494. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
