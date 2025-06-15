Brighton Jones LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

