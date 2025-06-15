Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $72.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

