iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Life Planning Partners Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 8.3% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

