WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $13.14. 465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.61% of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

