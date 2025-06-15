Asio Capital LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.42 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $230.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

