Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Up 7% – Here’s Why

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 781,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 412,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Lexington Gold Trading Up 7.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.63. The firm has a market cap of £19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of -1.04.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

