Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Trading 3.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.30 and last traded at $52.71. Approximately 396,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 189,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of -0.12.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

