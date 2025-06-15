Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Expands By 99.8%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 85,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CJPRY opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.65%. Analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

