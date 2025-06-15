Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

