Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in May

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Mersen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBLNF opened at C$24.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.61. Mersen has a twelve month low of C$20.78 and a twelve month high of C$40.00.

About Mersen

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

