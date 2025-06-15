Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in May

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Mersen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBLNF opened at C$24.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.61. Mersen has a twelve month low of C$20.78 and a twelve month high of C$40.00.
About Mersen
